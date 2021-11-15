Khattar’s principal media advisor Vinod Mehta resigns citing personal reasons

Vinod Mehta, principal media advisor to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has resigned citing personal reasons, it is learnt. Sources say Mehta who was appointed in April this year had submitted his resignation on Sunday.

“Yes, I have resigned because of personal reasons that include health and my business also which had been suffering due to my assignment as principal media advisor,” Mehta said when contacted over phone.

Mehta said he had requested chief minister Khattar to accept his resignation with immediate effect as he wanted to focus on his business and health that had taken a toll after joining as media advisor to CM.

“My company was suffering heavily in my absence. I will continue to work for the CM in my personal capacity,” Mehta said.