Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: BVM players conquer the first day of under-21 games in Ludhiana

The first day of district-level under-21 boys’ and girls’ competitions— scheduled from September 18 to 20— being held under the ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022’ by the sports department of the Government of Punjab witnessed a grand start in Ludhiana on Sunday.

In the handball (boys) competition, BVM School inflicted a crushing defeat on Ramgarhia Co-Education School by 12-0 while in the girls’ competition BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, team outplayed IPS School team 7-0. In hockey (boys), the team of Akalgarh village beat DAV Pakhowal 4-0.

Ishan Pawar won the first position in swimming, 50 metres butterfly stroke (boys), while Kriti Arora was declared winner in the girls’ category. Ishan Bahl in 50 breast stroke (boys), Sargunjot Singh in 100 metre backstroke, Ishan Bahl in 200 m breast stroke, Vikramaditya in 200 m freestyle were declared winners.

In 100 metre (boys), Gurkamal Singh Rai and in girls’ category Kavya Sood was the winner. In 400 metres (boys) Inderpreet Singh and in girls’ category Isha Sahota grabbed the first position. In 1,500 metre Arish and Pawanpreet Morea bagged the winner title among boys and girls, respectively. Jagsir Singh and Muskan Kaur won the first place in the discus throw in their categories, respectively.

District sports officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh said chief minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 on the occasion of the National Sports Day on August 29, with which the entire Punjab has been painted in the hues of sports.