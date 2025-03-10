Khelo India Winter Games kick off at Gulmarg

The second leg of Khelo India Winter Games began on Sunday at the iconic ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, officials said. A participant in action during snow board event of Khelo India Winter Games at Kongdori in Gulmarg on Sunday. (PTI)

On the inaugural day, snow events such as 10km nordic skiing for men and 5km for women, ski mountaineering, alpine skiing and snowboarding were organised. A total of 30 teams comprising around 800 athletes and officers from various states and sports boards are participating in the games.

“The participants are enthusiastic, and the organisers have ensured all arrangements are in place,” said Kashmir divisional sports officer Nusrat Gazala.

The Union territory of Ladakh hosted the ice events in first leg from January 23 to 27. Gazala said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will be at the ski resort in the evening. “There is a night skiing demonstration scheduled for the evening, which will be inaugurated by the LG,” she said.

Officials said adequate security arrangements have been ensured for the games. “Day 1 in full swing! The thrill is unmatched as the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 kick off in Gulmarg! From fierce competitions to stunning winter landscapes, the excitement is just getting started,” said the J&K government’s information and public relations department in a social media post.

The winter games were to be held from February 22 to 25 but were postponed due to lack of snow at Gulmarg. Chief minister Omar Abdullah on February 23 said the games should be held around the first week of March.

“I am feeling good as I worked very hard like last year. I have come here after playing Asian games and world championship. I started the race thinking I would give my best and when I finished, I was happy with the result,” said Bawani from Karnataka, who won gold in women’s 5km nordic ski event.

There was moderate to heavy snowfall from February 25 to 28 across Kashmir valley, with Gulmarg receiving 113 cm snow, enough to cover its alpine slopes.

The J&K sports council was all praise for the athletes, particularly women. “Fearless & Fast! Women athletes showcased incredible strength and endurance in the Ski Mountaineering event at Khelo India Winter Games 2025! From steep climbs to thrilling descents, they conquered it all,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

Bawani compared Gulmarg with Norway. “Comparatively, we also don’t lag behind. I have always put thrust on the development of infrastructure in places like these. We have the capacity to organise international cross country here” she said.

The games are also helped by Gulmarg Gondola, a flagship attraction of Kashmir and India’s highest ropeway, which takes people to two mountain stages – the first phase to Kongdori bowl at a height of 2,650 m (8,694 ft) and second to sky touching Apharwat at a height of 3,980 m (13,058 ft).