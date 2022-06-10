Khelo India Youth Games: Paramvir Singh clinches bronze for UT in weightlifting

Team Chandigarh’s Paramvir Singh bagged a bronze medal in weightlifting during the sixth day of the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula on Thursday.

Paramvir bagged bronze in the +102kg category. The youngest in the lot, Paramvir lifted a total weight of 276kg (126 in snatch and 150 in clean and jerk). The 16-year-old had also clinched gold in the sub-junior national competition earlier this year.

Coach Karanvir Singh Bhuttar said, “Paramvir competed against players who have played in junior nationals. His medal is a major victory for both of us.”

Paramvir lifted 126kg in snatch in six seconds and celebrated with a cartwheel off the stage. Later, he failed to lift 150kg in the second attempt of clean and jerk but cleared the mark in his third attempt, ensuring a bronze medal for Chandigarh. “I am quite satisfied with my performance. Though I did not achieve my personal best due to nervousness, I am glad I won the bronze medal,” he said.

On June 8, Chandigarh had claimed one bronze medal with Bobby Chahar’s winning bout of 6-0 against Delhi’s Dev Rana in the 80-kg category in wrestling.

Though Chandigarh has won two bronze medals in as many days, it is struggling to catch up with Haryana and Maharashtra. Chandigarh is counting on its hockey and basketball teams to bring one home. Medal bouts are still pending for boxing and archery. With nine medals, Chandigarh ranks 13 in the medal tally.

So far, Chandigarh has won three gold medals, one in wrestling and two in gatka. Two silver medals, both in gatka and four bronze medals in cycling, gatka, weightlifting and wrestling.