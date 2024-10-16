Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khushwant Singh Lit Fest will highlight need to revive Indo-Pak ties: Director

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Recalling “Train to Pakistan” that his father Khuswant Singh wrote, Khushwant Singh Literary Festival director Rahul Singh said the thaw between India and Pakistan can be broken by rebuilding cultural and social ties

Indo-Pak relations need a fresh renewal to nourish the bonds of neighbourhood as much as to reignite the spirit of cultural and social affinity, said Rahul Singh, director of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival director Rahul Singh interacting with the media during a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Tuesday.  (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Khushwant Singh Literary Festival director Rahul Singh interacting with the media during a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Tuesday.  (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Talking to media persons to deliver his curtain-raiser address for the 13th edition of the fest that takes off from October 18 to 20 in Kasauli, Rahul said there was an urgent need to revive people-to-people contact between the two Punjabs.

Recalling “Train to Pakistan” that his father Khuswant Singh wrote, Rahul said the thaw between India and Pakistan can be broken by rebuilding cultural and social ties. “This year, the theme of the festival is “Resilience and Renewal”, which resonates deeply with the times we live in,” added Rahul.

The list of speakers taking part in the festival includes William Dalrymple, Imtiaz Ali, Arundhathi Subramaniam, L Subramaniuam, Amitabh Kant, Anindya Roy, Devdutt Pattanaik and Chandigarh MP Manish Tiwari.

The fest began 13 years ago in the tiny hill station of Kasauli, where Khushwant Singh would articulate his ideas and vision in his villa here.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On