Khushwant Singh Litfest flies from Kasauli to shores of Thames

The Khushwant Singh Litfest scripts its eighth London chapter beginning May 30 at the SOAS Gallery, University of London. Themed Rewilding the Mind: Ecology, Storytelling, and the Future, the fest explores how literature reconnects us to the natural world carrying forward the legacy of author, journalist, scholar, and iconoclast Khushwant Singh. Themed Rewilding the Mind: Ecology, Storytelling, and the Future, the fest explores how literature reconnects us to the natural world carrying forward the legacy of author, journalist, scholar, and iconoclast Khushwant Singh.

Acclaimed writer and journalist Rahul Singh, the moving spirit behind the event year-after-year, said the three-city run reflects the litfest’s growing global footprint. After London, the fest travels to Oxford on June 3 and makes its debut at Sutton on June 6, widening the arc of a conversation that began in the hills of Kasauli.

The galaxy of speakers across the three cities reads like a who’s who of letters and public life. In London, celebrated media personalities Rajdeep Sardesai and Smita Prakash will take the stage for ‘Broken News: Media, Power and the India Story’, while Sufi music exponents Sarabpreet Singh and Eeshar Singh will bring the evening to a close with The Sufi’s Nightingale-The Song of the Rebel Saint: Shah Hussain’s Path of Love and Blame.

At Oxford, Sardesai will take the podium to deliberate on Elections that Surprised India, and at Sutton, Hugo Slim will ignite a conversation around the new ethics of climate emergency.