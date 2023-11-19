Kidnappers were paid money to harm me: Hosiery owner

A day after he was kidnapped and shot at by unidentified miscreants, hosiery owner Sambhav Jain on Sunday revealed his horror, claiming that the miscreants got contract to kidnap and harm him. The police also suspect the involvement of an insider in the kidnapping, who was aware about Jain’s financial condition and his routine. (iStock)

Jain said that the miscreants had told him that they will not kill him if he gives them ₹5 crore.

He said that the miscreants were conversing in Punjabi and two of them addressed each other as Mohit and Ravi. Based on his statement, Basti Jodhewal Police lodged an FIR against Mohit, Ravi and three unidentified accused.

The police also suspect the involvement of an insider in the kidnapping, who was aware about Jain’s financial condition and his routine.

Jain had bought the Kia Seltos Car on Dhanteras and according to police, the GPS of the car was not activated yet when he was kidnapped.

In his complaint Jain said that he left the factory at 8.15pm on Friday. When he reached Bahadurke road, a bike-borne man hit the car and started shouting. Meanwhile, his aides came there and overpowered him at gunpoint. They dragged him on the backseat and shot him on his thigh.

He said that the accused forced him to make a call to his wife and asked her to come with all the cash and jewellery at Old Sessions Chowk. Suspecting of being chased by police, the accused kept on asking his wife to come to different locations. Later, they dropped him near Vishwakarma Chowk and drove away. He informed his family members, who rushed him to Dayanad Medical College and Hospital, where he underwent a surgery.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, north) Sumit Sood said that several teams have been formed to trace the accused. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace the car and miscreants.

A case under sections 364A, 379B, 148, 149 of the IPC and section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Basti Jodhewal Police station.

Jakhar slams government over law and order situation

President of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab unit, Sunil Jakhar criticised the government on Sunday, expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Jakhar was in Ludhiana to meet hosiery owner Jain, who is recuperating at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

He slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann of neglecting the state’s security while prioritising personal endeavours.

Jakhar described the incident as a reflection of the government’s failure to maintain law and order. He said that the occurrence of such an incident in the industrial city of Ludhiana tarnishes the reputation of the entire administration.

Mocking the government’s claims of distributing flour and providing free electricity units, Jakhar said that the availability of such facilities becomes irrelevant if people are living in fear for their lives.

He said that the state is grappling to contain gangsters, who freely roam around the state, extorting money from public.

