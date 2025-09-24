Killing of Gujjar youth: Constable arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a constable in case of killing of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in Phallain Mandal area of Jammu on July 25 this year in police firing. A special investigation team constituted to probe the killing of 21-year-old also established that the deceased was a narcotics smuggler, said the officer. (File)

The constable identified as Pawan Singh has been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.

On July 25, a team of the district special branch conducted a raid at a suspected drug den. “They were fired upon by some individuals, and during the scuffle, a shot was fired, critically injuring one person who later died,” a senior police official had told HT then.

The killing of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in a police firing had sparked a vociferous protest by the Gujjar community.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter.

According to police, the raid was part of an anti-drug operation, and he was killed in retaliatory fire after officers allegedly came under attack.

However, the police version had been met with skepticism and strong condemnation.

