Killing of Gujjar youth: Constable arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a constable in case of killing of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in Phallain Mandal area of Jammu on July 25 this year in police firing.
The constable identified as Pawan Singh has been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.
A special investigation team constituted to probe the killing of 21-year-old also established that the deceased was a narcotics smuggler, said the officer.
On July 25, a team of the district special branch conducted a raid at a suspected drug den. “They were fired upon by some individuals, and during the scuffle, a shot was fired, critically injuring one person who later died,” a senior police official had told HT then.
The killing of a 21-year-old Gujjar youth in a police firing had sparked a vociferous protest by the Gujjar community.
Leaders from across the political spectrum, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter.
According to police, the raid was part of an anti-drug operation, and he was killed in retaliatory fire after officers allegedly came under attack.
However, the police version had been met with skepticism and strong condemnation.