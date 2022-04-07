Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police

Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places.

“We have neutralized 66 terrorists of proscribed terror outfits JeM & LeT this winter season (from December 21 to March 22), which has led to frustration among them, who are now attacking the soft targets,” said inspector general of police Vijay Kumar in response to a question on militants attacking soft targets, including panchayat members and labourers.

Kumar said that in view of soft target attacks by militants, the night patrolling has been enhanced and joint patrolling of police and security forces is being carried with security forces in vulnerable areas.

“The poor labourers from outside who had come here to earn their livelihood were attacked. We have identified the involved terrorist and he will be neutralised. Similarly, police have got some leads regarding targeting of a Kashmiri Pandit in a remote village of Shopian and the involved terrorist shall also be neutralised soon,” he said.

‘Install CCTV cameras’

With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. Similar instructions have been issued by the Anantnag DC. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality. Last month, a police constable was killed in similar attack in Zonimar locality of city.

Chugh slams selective killings

JAMMU: Amid spike in selective killings in Kashmir, BJP’s national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh said the “killers of innocent people are enemies of the nation and they won’t be spared.” Responding to media queries, Chugh expressed regrets over selective killings and said that “divisive forces in Kashmir were trying to repeat the same ideology, which they did in 1990s but they will not be allowed to succeed”.