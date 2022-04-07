Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police
Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places.
“We have neutralized 66 terrorists of proscribed terror outfits JeM & LeT this winter season (from December 21 to March 22), which has led to frustration among them, who are now attacking the soft targets,” said inspector general of police Vijay Kumar in response to a question on militants attacking soft targets, including panchayat members and labourers.
Kumar said that in view of soft target attacks by militants, the night patrolling has been enhanced and joint patrolling of police and security forces is being carried with security forces in vulnerable areas.
“The poor labourers from outside who had come here to earn their livelihood were attacked. We have identified the involved terrorist and he will be neutralised. Similarly, police have got some leads regarding targeting of a Kashmiri Pandit in a remote village of Shopian and the involved terrorist shall also be neutralised soon,” he said.
‘Install CCTV cameras’
With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. Similar instructions have been issued by the Anantnag DC. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality. Last month, a police constable was killed in similar attack in Zonimar locality of city.
Chugh slams selective killings
JAMMU: Amid spike in selective killings in Kashmir, BJP’s national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh said the “killers of innocent people are enemies of the nation and they won’t be spared.” Responding to media queries, Chugh expressed regrets over selective killings and said that “divisive forces in Kashmir were trying to repeat the same ideology, which they did in 1990s but they will not be allowed to succeed”.
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
Delhi: Car hits students crossing road in Peeragarhi; 18-yr-old dead, 2 hurt
A Class 12 student died and two others suffered injuries on Wednesday morning after a car hit them when they were crossing the road near Peeragarhi Metro station in west Delhi, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested. Police said the girls were on their way to their school Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi, when the accident took place. They said the girls live in the nearby JJ Colony in Udyog Nagar.
Hawala racket: J&K Police issue lookout notice against ex-minister
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
‘Over 60% of Delhi’s 5.5k traffic cops suffer from hypertension’
Nearly 60% of the 5,500 traffic police personnel in Delhi suffer from hypertension, 20% have diabetes and 10% have hearing problems, according to their medical check-up reports conducted by the Delhi Police in February this year. Senior officers privy to the details of the check up said direct exposure to air and noise pollution, job stress and irregular sleep were some of the reasons cited for these medical conditions.
Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness
MEERUT The theme of this year's World Health Organisation Day, celebrated every year on April 7, is 'Our Planet, Our Health.' It aims to direct global attention towards the well-being of the earth and he human beings living on it. According to Dr Nausaran, awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time. Dr Nausaran has also undertaken many cycle expeditions to spread such awareness.
