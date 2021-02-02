Kin of Ambala man killed in crash get ₹51-lakh relief
The family of an Ambala man, who died in an accident in December 2018, has been awarded ₹51.17 lakh as compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh.
The petition was filed by Ritu Sandhu, 22, widow of Satinder Kalar; her two-year-old son, Pariyan; parents of the deceased, Satbir Singh and Saroj Bala; and grandmother Mahinder Kaur, all residents of Chotti Khori village, Ambala.
They stated that on December 18, 2018, Satinder’s motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Pathreri village in Ambala.
Satinder, 26, suffered serious injuries in the mishap and died at GMCH, Sector 32, on December 22.
Alleging that the accident took place due to the negligent driving of car driver Rajeev Sharma of Sector 7, Panchkula, the family moved court.
Sharma claimed that no accident took place with Satinder’s motorcycle and his car was damaged due to collision with stray cattle.
The car’s insurer, New India Assurance Company Limited, stated that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and that the claimant had filed a false claim petition.
Disposing of the case, the tribunal awarded compensation of ₹51.17 lakh to the petitioners with 6% interest per annum from the date of filing of petition.
While the wife will get 40%, the other three members will get 20% each from the compensation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh colleges to reopen on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain likely for two days in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kin of Ambala man killed in crash get ₹51-lakh relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-yr-old Chandigarh girl raped repeatedly in Zirakpur hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will bring Bills in Punjab assembly to negate farm laws again: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join them in their camps’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann lashes out at Punjab CM
- Mann, the AAP's Lok Sabha leader, said that the chief minister is obligated to join the farmers at Delhi’s borders and should set up a helpdesk for them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After snow forecast in HP, Atal Tunnel closed for traffic for 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal escapes unhurt as Akalis, Congress workers clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal ramps up testing after 60 teachers test positive for Covid-19 in three days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana ex-MLA Relu Ram Punia’s son-in-law held in Meerut two years after jumping parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni mandis reopen in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget gives fillip to infra projects in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU allows Haryana studentsto take practical exams later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 6-8 begin at schools in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM calls all-party meet tomorrow over farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox