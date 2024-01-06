close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kin of deceased Chandigarh MC employees receive accidental insurance cover cheques

Kin of deceased Chandigarh MC employees receive accidental insurance cover cheques

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Chandigarh administrator Banwari Lal Purohit awarded ₹40 lakh each to the kin of two deceased municipal corporation employees

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit awarded 40 lakh each to the kin of two deceased municipal corporation (MC) employees as part of the accidental insurance cover during an event held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, on Friday.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit handing over insurance cover cheques to the kin of a deceased employee. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit handing over insurance cover cheques to the kin of a deceased employee. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said, “The scheme secures the future of the families of employees who lose their lives as MC provide insurance coverage to each and every one of its employees whether regular, contractual or outsourced”.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who was also present on the occasion, said insurance cover provides a relief to the employees and their families, adding that the civic body has extended social security net to cover all its 11,000 employees.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said that since November, 2022, when the agreement with the Punjab and Sind Bank was signed, as many as 50 employees have lost their lives. In 46 cases of natural death, a benefit of 2.5 lakh has been given to the families of the deceased.

