Kisan Mazdoor Morcha warns to intensify agitation against India-US interim trade agreement

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) termed the proposed India-US agriculture trade understanding a “death deal for the farm sector” and announced plans to intensify protests across Punjab and beyond at a meeting held at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday. They claimed the understanding could gradually open India’s entire agricultural market, including wheat, paddy, maize, soybeans, fruits, dairy, and processed food, to foreign imports.

Farmer leaders alleged that the Central government and BJP leaders were misleading farmers by portraying the agreement as beneficial, echoing claims made during the farm laws agitation.

According to KMM leaders, heavily subsidised agricultural produce from the United States could hurt Indian farmers, who receive limited financial support, such as ₹6,000 per year under PM-Kisan. They warned domestic farmers would not be able to compete with foreign produce backed by higher subsidies.

The organisation also expressed concern that the agreement could pave the way for genetically modified crops, patented seeds, and provisions under a new Seed Act that could restrict farmers from saving and reusing seeds.

Leaders also feared the removal of non-tariff barriers and the opening of markets for processed foods, ethanol, maize, soy products, and dairy products, which they said could benefit multinational corporations at the expense of small traders and the rural economy.

On domestic policy, the KMM opposed the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill and the installation of prepaid power meters, alleging they could lead to disconnections if balances run low. The group also criticised the replacement of 29 labour laws with four labour codes and raised concerns about the weakening of MGNREGA and worker protections.

The farmers’ body said it would question the Punjab chief minister on the legal guarantee of MSP, farm debt relief, the Centre’s agriculture agreement, and compensation for damages during the Shambhu-Khanauri protest crackdown. KMM claimed that tractors, trolleys, and stage equipment were damaged, and compensation of about ₹2.77 crore remains pending.

Announcing protest plans, the organisation said a statewide agitation against the Punjab government would be held in the third week of March, and farmers would peacefully question ministers during their visits. February 21 will be observed across districts as a martyrdom day for farmers who died during the agitation, including Shubhkaran Singh.

KMM further said it would attempt to unite different farmer unions, including SKM-affiliated groups and independent organisations, to launch a joint large-scale agitation if required.

Raising economic concerns, leaders cited earlier maize imports allegedly lowering domestic prices and claimed the dairy sector is already witnessing falling procurement rates. They warned that continued policies could force farmers to leave agriculture and become labourers.

Accusing government spokespersons of spreading misinformation, KMM demanded full disclosure of the agreement and a public debate with BJP representatives on agriculture policy.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included Sarwan Singh Pandher, coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC); Guramneet Singh Mangat; Jaswinder Singh Longowal; Baldev Singh Zira; Manjit Singh Rai; and Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj, among others.