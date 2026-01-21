Kishtwar terror hideout: Several locals quizzed, search ops enter Day 3

Even as security forces continued searches to track-down a group of Jaish terrorists in forests of Singpura in Kishtwar’s Chatroo, several locals from nearby villages were questioned by police to ascertain local contacts, who supplied food and other essentials to the terrorists in their hideout, said people familiar with the development. The former DGP said that such tasks were is primarily the duty of local police. (HT photo for representation)

“Over a dozen locals have been questioned by the local police to know the contact, who supplied ration and other essentials to the terrorists in their well-stocked terror hideout,” said a police officer, who declined to be named.

“Obviously, recoveries clearly suggested the involvement of local contact and we are trying to trace. Such a huge quantity of ration and LPG cylinder besides three burner gas stove were definitely provided by the local contacts,” said the officer.

The camouflaged hideout deep inside the jungle was found stocked with raw rice, wheat flour, edible oils, desi ghee, spices, salt, eggs, maggie packets, utensils, soaps, LPG cylinder, a three burner gas stove, dry fire wood, blankets and woollen clothes besides a plastic drum for water.

Former Director General of Police SP Vaid has strongly stressed the need to nab the traitors and go back to the basics. “Food, oil, eatables, LPG cylinders didn’t come from Pakistan. They were supplied by locals, who need to be identified and taken to task,” he said.

“We lost a commando of the special forces Havildar Gajendra Singh and others were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday. While our security forces are bravely fighting terrorists at a height of 12,000 ft in snow clad forests amid biting cold, the fortified terror hideout having a full-fledged kitchen clearly suggest the involvement of traitors within us,” he said.

“These were not brought from Pakistan. We need to get hold of these traitors,” he added.

The former DGP said that such tasks were is primarily the duty of local police. “During old times, SHOs used to camp crime scenes and people were called for questioning to trace the criminal. This is needed here as well in Singpura to know who supplied eatables, LPG cylinders and other essentials to the terrorists. And, those responsible be treated like terrorists,” he said.

Vaid said that he observed similar patterns in recent terror incidents at Basantgarh, Billawar and Ramnagar. “Something is amiss in basic policing and we need to go back to the basics,” he said.