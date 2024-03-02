Expediting the judicial process, the court of judicial magistrate, Faridkot, on Friday forwarded the supplementary chargesheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case to the district and sessions court. Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court forwards supplementary chargesheet to trial court, hearing today

Led by ADGP LK Yadav had submitted a 130-page supplementary chargesheet against six accused, including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the court on February 26.

“As per report made by the criminal ahlmad of this court, the main challan, in FIR-129 has already been committed to the court of sessions judge, Faridkot vide order passed by this court and is currently pending in the court of Rajiv Kalra, additional sessions judge, Faridkot, for March 2. Since, the main case has already been committed and is currently pending before additional sessions judge, the present supplementary challan against the accused, namely, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sumedh Singh Saini, Paramraj Singh Umranangal, Charanjit Singh Sharma, Amar Singh Chahal and Sukhminder Singh Mann is also forwarded to the court of additional sessions judge, Faridkot, for March 2,” judicial magistrate Ajay Pal Singh in the order.

The court on Friday also supplied copies of the supplementary chargesheet to the accused IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal and former DIG Amar Singh Chahal.

SIT probing the 2015 post-sacrilege police firing incident at Kotkapura, in its supplementary chargesheet, has claimed: “Despite having proper intelligence inputs regarding the first two incidents of sacrilege in Faridkot, SIT finds culpable silence of both the masterminds then home minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and then director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, regarding knowledge of the incidents of sacrilege directly proportional to the conspicuous absence of measures taken by the masterminds to prevent, detect, deter and professionally investigate sacrilege incidents, ultimately formed the main point of contention aggravating the anger of protestors after the third incident of sacrilege on October 12, 2015, at Bargari and a motive for accused to suppress this protest.”

HT has a copy of the latest chargesheet filed by SIT.

The court of additional sessions judge will hear arguments on the purpose of framing charges against the accused in cases of both post-sacrilege firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on Saturday.