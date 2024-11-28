Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) have sent text messages to domestic consumers for adopting solar rooftop scheme in J&K. KPDCL asks consumers to adopt solar rooftop scheme throufgh text messages

KPDCL on Thursday informed the domestic consumers to treat as genuine and authentic the bulk text messages sent to them for installation of solar roof-top plants under the PM Surya Ghar- Muft Bijli Yojana of the Union ministry of new & renewable energy. The scheme which was started last year is getting good feedback from consumers.

KPDCL spokesperson said that the text messages are being sent to domestic and Rate Code 1 consumers, whose monthly bills exceed ₹2,000, urging them to install the solar roof-tops under PM Surya Ghar for reducing their bills and availing central subsidy of ₹85,800/- and UT share of ₹ 9,000/- for plants up to 3 kilowatt project.

“Out of 24,558 metered consumers who have their mobile numbers registered with KPDCL, text messages have been sent to 24,538 consumers so far,” ths spokesman said, adding the messages shall be repeated in a time-bound manner.