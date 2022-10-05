KU sets up lab for visually impaired students to read printed books

: The Kurukshetra University has set up an assistive technology lab for visually impaired students to help them study from printed books by reading and listening to the text.

The lab has been set up in the Jawahar Lal Nehru library located at the university campus.

Vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that with the implementation of this technology, visually impaired students of the university can use the printed books like other students and they can read all kinds of study materials like books, magazines, newspapers and text matters without any difficulty by reading and listening to texts with the help of assistive technology.

He said that this technology can cover the speech into Braille- a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired, so that students can read as per their convenience.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chetan Sharma, librarian, said that the lab is equipped with numerous types of technological tools- smart reader HD, braille printer or embosser, braille display and jaws talking software. The students were encouraged to use braille books in addition to assistive technology for their academic activities, he added. ENDS