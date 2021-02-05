Kullu native arrested with 6.5kg charas in Chandigarh

A 34-year-old man blacksmith was arrested with 6.5kg charas in Industrial Area on Friday in what the Chandigarh Police said was its biggest haul of the drug since 2019.

The accused, Mohan Lal, hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, was arrested by a team of Chandigarh Police’s crime branch.

While the team was on patrolling duty, they spotted Lal suspiciously trying to evade the police near Hotel Rajshree in Phase 1, Industrial Area. He was nabbed and frisked, and 6.5kg charas was recovered from his possession.

Got commission for delivering drugs

“A Class-12 pass-out, Lal was on his way to Delhi to supply the contraband in his second such trip. He used to travel in bus to avoid being caught and got ₹1.20 lakh as commission for each contraband delivered,” said Rajiv Kumar Ambasta, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Crime), while addressing a press conference.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Industrial Area police station.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to four-day police custody. Police will be questioning him about his links in the tricity.

Shimla man held with heroin in Panchkula

The crime branch of Panchkula police arrested a Shimla native with 10gm heroin near the cremation ground in Kalka on Friday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, alias Monu, was produced before a court and remanded to one-day custody. He has been booked under the NDPS Act at the Kalka police station.