Kunjum Pass in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti closed for tourists

In order to prevent mishaps amid snow accumulation on roads in close vicinity to passes in Lahaul and Spiti district, deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar has regulated the movement of traffic the on Koksar-Losar road, Darcha-Sarchu and Darcha-Shinkula road connecting from Tuesday. The road has been closed in order to prevent mishaps amid snow accumulation. (Representative image)

According to the directions, only security and emergency vehicles and local 4x4 vehicles with snow chains will be allowed to ply on the Koksar-Losar road from 11 am to 1 pm in both directions until further notice. No tourist vehicles will not be allowed to travel on the route.

Movement for all vehicles will be allowed on the Darcha-Sarchu and the Darcha-Shinkula road from 8 am to 1 pm.

Police check-posts will manage the traffic accordingly.

The DC order added that vehicles will not be allowed to pass in case of rain and snowfall. “The routes may be closed completely in a few days, so if anyone has to travel on these roads, then he should plan the journey in advance,” it added.

In case of emergency, the District Disaster Management Authority Lahaul and Spiti can be contacted on these numbers 94594-61355, 01900202509, 510, 517 and the toll-free 1077.