Kurali resident booked for molesting 45-year-old woman

Police on Sunday booked a 26-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 45-year-old woman. He has been identified as Jeeti of Kurali.

According to the complainant, she was working in the fields along with sister-in-law on Saturday when the accused who was passing-by approached them around 4.30 pm.

“He came to us and started abusing us. He seemed to be in an inebriated state. After we confronted him, he assaulted us, following which my sister-in-law fled the spot. Expressing his desire to develop physical relations with me, he bit my cheek and even tore my clothes in a scuffle and hit me in the stomach,” the victim added in her police complaint.

Police said the accused escaped after the victim’s sister-in-law returned to the spot with her son.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where she underwent treatment.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said, “Since no female doctor was present there then, we couldn’t get a medical examination initially. She fell unconscious and thus it was important to know her medical condition. Eventually her medical was done and we are awaiting the report.”

The accused who is unmarried and a suspected addict is absconding and has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar Kurali Police Station.

“We conducted raids at his house and the possible hideouts, but he is absconding. We will soon nab him”, the police officer added.