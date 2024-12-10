Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kurukshetra being developed on lines of ‘Sanatan Dharma’: Tourism minister Shekhawat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 11, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Addressing the media after attending the first national devasthanam conference organised during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University, the minister said the Union and the state government are working collectively to develop the holy land on these lines

Union tourism minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said Kurukshetra is being developed as a centre point of “Sanatan Dharma”.

Artists performing during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University in Haryana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Artists performing during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University in Haryana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media after attending the first national devasthanam conference organised during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra University, the minister said the Union and the state government are working collectively to develop the holy land on these lines.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand, Ayodhya Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and several other seers and scholars were present. Later, Gyananand said the global Gita recitation of the International Gita Mahotsav on Wednesday will be completely dedicated to the protection of Hindus and temples in Bangladesh for one minute simultaneously in the theme park on at 11 am.

During this Gita recitation, the first verse, middle verse and last verse of the holy book Gita will be recited, where about 1.50 crore people from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, as well as other states of the country and abroad will join this global Gita recitation through the online mode.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On