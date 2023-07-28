Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra man arrested for killing girlfriend’s younger sister

Kurukshetra man arrested for killing girlfriend’s younger sister

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 28, 2023 01:41 PM IST

On July 17, the Kurukshetra man allegedly taken the victim and her sister to a private hospital where they came to know the elder sister was pregnant. Agitated over the news, the victim had a spat with the accused. Following this, the accused dropped the elder sister near their village but took the younger sister with him.

Kurukshetra police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s younger sister and dumping her body in a canal near Yamunanagar.

Kurukshetra police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s younger sister and dumping her body in a canal near Yamunanagar. (HT File)
Kurukshetra police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s younger sister and dumping her body in a canal near Yamunanagar. (HT File)

The accused is a resident of Pooja Colony of Pehowa.

The body of the victim, aged 18, is yet to be recovered.

Pehowa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajat Gulia said the accused was in a relationship with the victim’s elder sister.

On July 17, he allegedly taken the victim and her sister to a private hospital where they came to know the elder sister was pregnant. Agitated over the news, the victim had a spat with the accused. Following this, the accused dropped the elder sister near their village but took the younger sister with him.

He later strangled her to death in his car, burnt her face to hide her identity and dumped her body into a canal on Yamunanagar-Saharanpur road.

After the victim did not return home, her family filed a police complaint. During the course of the investigation, police zeroed in on the accused, who later confessed to killing the victim on July 19.

The DSP said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and produced in the court, from where he was sent to five-day police remand. The DSP said a search operation is on at the canal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out