Kurukshetra police demolish properties of drug peddlers

In a crackdown against people involved in drug trade, Kurukshetra police on Tuesday razed the properties of those who have been booked under the NDPS Act.

The police have demolished several such properties, including roadside dhabas, tea shops and small eateries.

Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said they had launched a special drive against the drug smugglers. He said that properties worth ₹14 crore have already been attached by the court on the request of the Kurukshetra police.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, several properties located along the NH 44 were demolished during a special drive.

The police officials who led the demolition drive said that these properties were being used by these drug accused to sell drugs.

Devender Kumar, incharge of Shahbad police station, said the demolition of these properties will help to put a check on drug smuggling.