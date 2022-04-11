KYC fraud: Banker duped of ₹99,000 in Ludhiana
A bank employee was defrauded of ₹99,000 on the pretext of updating her KYC (Know Your Customer) details.
The accused claimed to be an executive of a phone service providing company, and asked the victim to install a mobile application on her phone, after which he hacked into her account mobile and made the transaction.
The complainant, Harjeet Kaur, 42, of Urban Estate, Dugri, lodged an FIR against Foridul Islam and Habaj Ali of Assam. “On February 8,I received a message saying the KYC from my phone had expired. I was asked to make a call on a given number to update it, after which the accused asked me to download the mobile application ‘Any Desk’. After downloading the app her mobile was hacked, and approximately ₹99,000 were stolen from my account.”
An enquiry was marked to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police.The inspector added that the accused first transferred the money to different e-wallets and then to their bank accounts. Two accused have been identified and an FIR has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
No funds to print certificates for vendors: EDMC
Street vendors in parts of east Delhi are facing a unique hurdle in the recognition of their vending rights-- the East Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have funds to print the certificates to be issued to them. According to National Association of Street Vendors of India, street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending.
-
Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today
Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school. The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. The Mohali Private Schools' Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can't make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”.
-
With Ashu’s appointment as PPCC working president, fault lines re-emerge within Congress
The appointment of two-time MLA and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Punjab Congress' working president has caused the fault lines to re-emerge within the party. The leaders excluded from the discussion, including ex-Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid, registered their objection, and said that it was factionalism within the party that had led to the Congress' defeat in the assembly polls.
-
Severe heatwave sears Chandigarh as mercury crosses 40°C, IMD issues orange alert
The city reeled under a severe heat wave on Sunday as the mercury shot past 40.1C, the highest it has gone this year. A severe heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal or crosses 47C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 7C above normal. The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 20.3C on Saturday to 20.5C on Sunday, 3.2C above normal.
-
‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
