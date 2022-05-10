Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana

A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead.

As per the police, the duo worked in the same factory in Sahnewal and used to consume liquor together on a daily basis. On Sunday evening, as they were consuming liquor, they got into a verbal spat, following which Haseen attacked Dilshad with a griddle.

“As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer (SHO), inspector Pawan Kumar.

The SHO said police got information about the murder from the hospital but the accused fled soon after doctors declared his roommate dead.

Police then went to the crime scene and recovered the blood-stained griddle and sent it for forensic examination.

He added that neighbours said that the duo often used to get into arguments. Haseen has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.