Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night.
The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead.
As per the police, the duo worked in the same factory in Sahnewal and used to consume liquor together on a daily basis. On Sunday evening, as they were consuming liquor, they got into a verbal spat, following which Haseen attacked Dilshad with a griddle.
“As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer (SHO), inspector Pawan Kumar.
The SHO said police got information about the murder from the hospital but the accused fled soon after doctors declared his roommate dead.
Police then went to the crime scene and recovered the blood-stained griddle and sent it for forensic examination.
He added that neighbours said that the duo often used to get into arguments. Haseen has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Water supply to Manimajra to be hit on May 11
Due to repair of sudden leakage in common suction header at pump house number 11, drinking water supply from Water Works-II, Sector 13, Manimajra, will be stopped on the evening of May 11. This will affect supply to some parts of Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, Old Abbadi, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Adarsh Nagar and Bank Colony.
-
IMD revises forecast, says Delhi may see a heatwave from Wednesday
The city was slightly cooler on Monday, owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the weather office said, even as the department altered its forecast and said Delhi would see a heatwave from Wednesday, instead of Tuesday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday was 27.6C — three above normal.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177
With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity's active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period. But with lower number of recoveries, tricity's active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.
-
Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy, brother held for murder bid on woman
Over a week after a 15-year-old boy and his three brothers attacked a 42-year-old woman for complaining to his family about misbehaving with her daughter, police on Monday apprehended him and one of his brothers. In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had told the police that the 15-year-old boy had forcibly stopped her daughter while she was returning home from tuition and misbehaved with her.
-
Delhi: SC scraps plea seeking stay on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that its order staying the demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri is not a licence to protect unauthorised encroachments while it turned down a petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking a stay on an anti-encroachment drive in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics