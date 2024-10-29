Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Labourer dead, 7 injured as wall collapses at under-construction factory in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 30, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Doctors say 2 of the injured labourers in critical condition, taken to a nearby hospital after the wall collapse in Ludhiana

A labourer was killed and seven others injured after a 60-foot wall collapsed on Tuesday at an under-construction plastic factory plastic, officials said.

A 60-foot wall came down at an under-construction plastic factory in Focal Point Phase 7, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A 60-foot wall came down at an under-construction plastic factory in Focal Point Phase 7, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

They added that the condition of two of the injured labourers has been stated as serious. They were taken to a hospital in Jamalpur.

After being informed, the Focal point police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Mohsin Alam, who hailed from Bihar’s Katihar and was living in rented accommodation in Vishwakarma Colony.

Officials said Mohammad Razzak and Lalu are in serious condition. The remaining five labourers suffered minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.

Akhtar, one of the labourers, said they were removing shuttering from the wall in the afternoon when it suddenly came down, burying them under the debris. He said their co-workers and locals came to their rescue and took them to a hospital in Jamalpur, where the doctors declared Mohammad Mohsin Alam dead on arrival.

The doctors told us Razzak and Lalu suffered fractures, he added.

Factory’s owner Deepak Tagra said the construction was initiated five months ago and he has given a contract for the construction to one Mohammad Rabbani. He alleged that he suspects the mishap occurred due to negligence on part of the contractor and sub-standard materials being used.

Refuting the allegations, contractor Rabbani said a nearby factory was using a hammer and the wall came down due to its vibrations.

Focal Point station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said police have informed the victim’s kin about the incident. He added that the police will take appropriate action after recording the victims’ statements.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //