Labourer dead, 7 injured as wall collapses at under-construction factory in Ludhiana

A labourer was killed and seven others injured after a 60-foot wall collapsed on Tuesday at an under-construction plastic factory plastic, officials said. A 60-foot wall came down at an under-construction plastic factory in Focal Point Phase 7, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

They added that the condition of two of the injured labourers has been stated as serious. They were taken to a hospital in Jamalpur.

After being informed, the Focal point police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Mohsin Alam, who hailed from Bihar’s Katihar and was living in rented accommodation in Vishwakarma Colony.

Officials said Mohammad Razzak and Lalu are in serious condition. The remaining five labourers suffered minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.

Akhtar, one of the labourers, said they were removing shuttering from the wall in the afternoon when it suddenly came down, burying them under the debris. He said their co-workers and locals came to their rescue and took them to a hospital in Jamalpur, where the doctors declared Mohammad Mohsin Alam dead on arrival.

The doctors told us Razzak and Lalu suffered fractures, he added.

Factory’s owner Deepak Tagra said the construction was initiated five months ago and he has given a contract for the construction to one Mohammad Rabbani. He alleged that he suspects the mishap occurred due to negligence on part of the contractor and sub-standard materials being used.

Refuting the allegations, contractor Rabbani said a nearby factory was using a hammer and the wall came down due to its vibrations.

Focal Point station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said police have informed the victim’s kin about the incident. He added that the police will take appropriate action after recording the victims’ statements.