The deceased was identified as Daoharu Basumatary of Assam, who worked as a labourer at an under-construction railway tunnel site in Reasi.
The deceased was identified as Daoharu Basumatary of Assam, who worked as a labourer at an under-construction railway tunnel site in Reasi. (Image for representational purpose)
Labourer dies inside railway tunnel in Reasi

Reasi district police chief SSP Shailender Singh said the labourer died inside the T-13 tunnel which is under construction at Khanikot
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 05:01 AM IST

A 35-year-old migrant labourer died in an under-construction railway tunnel — part of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link — in Reasi district on Thursday evening, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Daoharu Basumatary of Shijuguari Kokrajhar in Assam.

Reasi district police chief SSP Shailender Singh said, “The labourer died inside the T-13 tunnel, which is under construction at Khanikot in Reasi district. He died after loose boulders fell on him.”

The body of the deceased was shifted to district hospital in Reasi for postmortem examination.

