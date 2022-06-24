Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Labourer hacks co-worker to death in Jagraon
Labourer hacks co-worker to death in Jagraon

A labourer hacked his co-worker to death with a sharp weapon at an under-construction house in a residential colony on Kuccha Malak Road, Jagraon, on Thursday
Police suspect that the duo got into a spat while consuming liquor, following which Ramesh murdered Umesh in a fit of rage. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar.

The building owner, Gurwinder Singh of Aram Nagar, was the first to discover the body of the deceased, identified as Umesh Saho, 50, of Bihar.

He told police that Umesh and Ramesh used to lay stone tiles and stones on the floor of the house and used to sleep there at night.

On Thursday morning, no one opened the door of the house, even after constant knocking. He scaled the compound wall using a ladder and was shocked to see Umesh lying dead in a pool of blood, following which he immediately informed the police.

The Jagraon sadar police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Police suspect that the duo got into a spat while consuming liquor, following which Ramesh murdered Umesh in a fit of rage.

ASI Anwar Maish, who is investigating the case, said that the exact reason behind the murder can only be ascertained after Ramesh’s arrest . A murder case has been lodged against him and a hunt is on for his arrest.

