Ladakh bodies submits 29 page draft proposal with demands to Centre

Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday submitted a 29 page draft proposal with points, including the grant of statehood, 6th schedule for Ladakh and amnesty to people arrest for violence, to the Union home ministry, said Leh Apex Body co chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook. The Ladakh bodies had agreed to resume talks after the Centre ordered a judicial probe into the Leh violence by a former panel headed by former Supreme Court judge. (File)

“Its a 29 page long document in which statehood, grant of Sixth Schedule and amnesty for arrested people are some of the main points,” he said, adding that all those people arrested after September 24, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, release under general amnesty has been included in this draft which is about demands of people of Ladakh.

Leaders of the LAB and the KDA have been holding talks with officials of the Union ministry of home affairs regarding their demands, including grant of statehood and sixth schedule of the Constitution besides release of the people arrested after the September 24 violence in Leh.

The Ladakh bodies had agreed to resume talks after the Centre ordered a judicial probe into the Leh violence by a former panel headed by former Supreme Court judge.

Apart from four deaths, nearly 100 others, including police and paramilitary personnel, were injured on September 24, when the protesters went on a rampage, vandalising buildings and setting a BJP office and a police vehicle on fire. The clashes had erupted over the demands of statehood and sixth schedule on the 15th day of the hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was then booked under NSA and incarcerated in Jodhpur jail. The Centre has blamed Wangchuk for instigating the violence.

The Union territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019 after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. In February 2024, thousands protested in Delhi, Leh and other parts of Ladakh demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.