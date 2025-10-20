Ladakh leaders hopeful of positive outcome from talks with Centre

The scheduling of talks between Ladakh representatives and New Delhi has raised hopes among the people and leaders of the region with people saying that the talks are expected to ease out the situation in Leh after the violent clashes on September 24 that left 4 people dead and scores injured.

On Sunday, Leh Apex Body(LAB) stated that they along with their counterparts of Kargil Democratic Alliance, who have been spearheading the struggle for Ladakh’s statehood and protection under sixth schedule, will be travelling to Delhi for resuming talks with home ministry officials which were called off on October 6 following the September 24 events.

LAB co-chairperson Chering Dorjay said that they have agreed to the talks with the hope for a meaningful outcome. “We are hopeful of its outcome and that is why we are going to Delhi for the talks. There is hope that something positive will come out of this,” he said.

The talks were cancelled on October 6 following the incidents that unfolded following the September 24 clashes, including the arresting around 50 persons, including climate activist Sonam wangchuk, under the NSA. Although the situation has improved gradually with normal life resuming but the tension was palpable under the surface with leaders demanding a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge which was announced by the home ministry on Friday.

On Saturday, the administration had to impose restrictions after the LAB had called for a peaceful march and also confine Chering Dorjay to home for a few hours. Later, only a small group of LAB leaders were allowed to hold the protest march.

Ladakh MP, Hanifa Jan said that the resumption of talks was a welcome step. “After September 24 incidents, the situation was waiting to improve. Our main demand was a judicial enquiry which was announced by the home ministry on Friday. We hope that the talks start in a good atmosphere and are focussed on our main demands like statehood and sixth schedule,” Jan said.

The delegation which will go for the talks will comprise chairman LAB Thupstan Chhewang, Chering Dorjay Lakrook and Ashraf Barch along with lawyer Haji Mustafa from Leh while representatives from KDA will be Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Kargili and Qamar Ali Akhoon while Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan will also participate in the upcoming talks.

The MP said that they want that the dialogue improves the situation further for continuation of the talks with the high powered committee.

“Unfortunately, Leh has not completely emerged from the tragedy particularly after the loss of lives of youth. We want the committee which will conduct the judicial enquiry to ensure justice for the families whose youth were killed,” he said.

Jan said that they will also raise the demands of release of youth who are in jails and also question about the harassment of people post the protests. “Three of the four families whose kin were killed are from poor backgrounds. They should get compensation. We expect that as well and will raise these issues with MHA,” he said.

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of incarcerated climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, called the resumption of talks as a positive move but wanted the dialogue to be result oriented. “Any talk or dialogue is welcome. This is what democracy is. We want a meaningful dialogue on statehood, sixth schedule, justice to Sonam Wangchuk, a fair judicial inquiry on killings. The talks are a positive move but these have to yield results,” she said.

She said that the Centre has realised their mistake after they didn’t indulge in meaningful dialogue in the past. “The situation in Leh reached this level because the talks used to be inconsequential. I am sure that the government has realised that they have made a strategic mistake after they made Sonam Wangchuk a scapegoat. I am sure they will find a way to reverse this,” she said.