Ladakh to honour Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk with memorial in Leh

The Ladakh government is going to dedicate a memorial at Leh in the memory of late Colonel Sonam Wangchuk who passed away in Leh on Friday. The Ladakh government is going to dedicate a memorial at Leh in the memory of late Colonel Sonam Wangchuk who passed away in Leh on Friday. (Credit: X)

The Ladakh government will stand as an enduring symbol of Ladakhi valour and pride.

“In the honour of the Lion of Ladakh, late Col Sonam Wangchuk, the UT administration will dedicate a befitting memorial at Leh in consultation with the family, army and local representatives. The memorial will stand as an enduring symbol of Ladakhi valour and pride. His bravery shall continue to inspire generations to come,” the Ladakh LG wrote on X.

Col Wangchuk, Kargil hero and Mahavir Chakra awardee, died of a heart attack at his home on Friday, at the age of 61. Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief on the passing away of Col Wangchuk, who had retired and was living in Ladakh.

During the Kargil War in 1999, he was assigned the critical mission of securing Chorbat La in the Batalik sub-sector, along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Ladakh. He led the personnel from the Ladakh Scouts. Leading from the front, he established key observation posts under harsh conditions, engaged enemy troops, and successfully eliminated several intruders.

According to his gallantry award citation, Wangchuk climbed through fresh snow of 1-2m in the Chorbat La sector, where he encountered 3–4 enemy soldiers and killed two of them. He later reinforced another post under heavy attack and led an assault that captured an enemy-held feature, killing six soldiers.

His leadership was instrumental in clearing the enemy along the Chorbat La axis in the Batalik sector and securing the Line of Control. Seeing this, two posts, ‘Sonam 1’ and ‘Sonam 2’, were named in his honour.