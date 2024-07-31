Ladakh: Transport secretary Amit Sharma makes maiden visit to nation’s first green hydrogen mobility projects

Secretary transport, Amit Sharma, on Wednesday visited and inspected the ongoing works at nation’s first green hydrogen mobility projects in Ladakh at Palam area of Leh. Before culmination of the visit, Sharma directed the officials to expedite the completion of this ongoing project within shortest possible time and ensure its timely completion and formal inauguration. (HT Photo)

Sharma, who is driving this project relating to production of green hydrogen and pushing five hydrogen cell fuel buses on the roads of Ladakh through dispensing unit located in Ladakh, fixed timelines for completion of all works, including getting requisite NOCs, in presence of relevant officers of the UT and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) team.

The head engineer of NTPC Ladakh, who have been assigned this project, informed Sharma about the novel design and structure of the project and the contribution it is making towards making Ladakh as first carbon neutral region of the nation.

Sharma, in the presence of DM Leh Santosh Sukhadeve and CE PWD Mutalib, held detailed deliberations over facilitating formal inauguration of this Plant and took an overview about the design and structure of the project.

He emphasised that NTPC team should initiate the process of bottling medical oxygen, which comes as a residual from H2O molecule, when they extract hydrogen at this plant so that the same can be handed over to tourists and visitors in Ladakh as a goodwill gesture of administration because of less oxygen levels here due to extreme height of around 12,000 feet.

