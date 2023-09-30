Ladakh: World’s highest international fashion runway at Umling La sets world record

The world’s highest motorable road at 190024 ft Umling La scored another world record by successfully hosting the world’s highest international fashion runway on Friday under “Vibrant Ladakh Festival”, in which international models from 14 countries participated. With the participation of international models, including two Ladakhi models, the fashion show aimed at symbolising and promoting the vibrant culture of India. (HT Photo)

The event was organised by Ladakh administration and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh in partnership with Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance and supported by Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation.

With the participation of international models, including two Ladakhi models, the fashion show aimed at symbolising and promoting the vibrant culture of India espoused in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and the highly valued GI tagged Pashmina of Ladakh, all rooted in the promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, said an official spokesperson .

The costumes donned by the models introduced the colour palette of the spring, summer 2024 and also showcased products made from Pashmina which is produced in Changthang region.

Chairman of the LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, applauded the world record achieved at the height of 190024 ft at Umling La by the historic participation of brand ambassadors from around 14 nations in the first-of-its-kind Ladakh International Fashion Runway.

He also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision of the home ministry for allowing foreign tourists to stay in Hanle, enabling the overnight stay of the models in Hanle as well.

He lauded the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutmbakam’ reflected in the participation of the international models, which was further strengthened during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Lord Buddha’s statue at Umlingla as the sands brought by the foreign models was also integrated. CEC Gyalson also appreciated the exemplary administrative supported extended by the Indian Army and BRO led by Brigadier Gaurav Karki and Colonel Ponung Doming.

On the occasion, promoting the ‘One Earth, One Family’ theme of G20 India, a foundation stone was laid for the construction of Lord Buddha’s statue at Umling La for world peace, in which the sand brought by the models from their respective countries was also immersed.

