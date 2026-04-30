LAHDC Kargil CEC, MP Hanifa Jan demand dist status for Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan Shargole sub-division

While the creation of five new districts in strategic Ladakh region has been widely appreciated by the people, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of shia dominated Kargil district and sitting MP Hanifa Jan have demanded immediate review with the chief executive councillor of LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon demanding an immediate notification for Sankoo sub-division and Shakar Chiktan Shargole sub-division as new districts. The CEC has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Shri Amit Shah, and lieutenant governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena to take cognisance of demands. (File)

“Dr Akhoon, has congratulated the people of Drass and Zanskar on the creation of two new districts and extended his warmest welcome to this development. However, the CEC expressed strong resentment and disappointment over the exclusion of Sankoo sub-division and Shakar Chiktan Shargole sub-division from the present notification,” stated an statement issued here.

Sankoo sub-division is one of the oldest, most densely populated and administratively significant sub-divisions of Kargil district, with a population size, geographic spread, and developmental needs that make it fully deserving of district status, he said. Similarly, Shakar Chiktan Shargole sub-division equally merits the same recognition.

“Their omission from the current notification is a matter of serious concern for LAHDC Kargil and the people of these regions”, said Dr Akhoon in the statement.

He further stated that as per the notification, Kargil district, which is more populated, has 80 villages remaining, while the neighbouring Leh district has 40 villages remaining. This clearly reflects that Kargil district, given its population size and geographic expanse, genuinely deserves greater administrative attention and relief, and he urged the Government of India and the UT administration to take note of this and address it with the same seriousness and foresight.

He urged that the allocation criteria be reviewed in a “fair, impartial, and need-based manner”.

The CEC has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Shri Amit Shah, and lieutenant governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena to take cognisance of demands. “The people of these regions have waited long enough, and LAHDC Kargil stands firmly with them in this just cause,” he said.

Sitting MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan also took to X and posted a long note.

“The long-standing demand of the people of Ladakh for the creation of new districts has finally been realised. This marks a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance and accelerating development in the region. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh, especially those in the newly created districts of Nubra, Zanskar, Drass, Sham, and Changthang, on this historic milestone. At the same time, I would like to strongly reiterate that Sankoo–Suru and Shakar–Chiktan–Shargole constitute one of the most populated areas of Ladakh and have genuine demand for district status. I sincerely hope that this genuine demand will be fulfilled at the earliest,” he wrote.