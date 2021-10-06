Lakhimpur Kheri: J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir detained during protest

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who was leading a demonstration against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh and the detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, at Srinagar was detained on Tuesday.

The Congress workers were raising slogans against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and demanding strict action against the people responsible for killing farmers, when the police intervened and used force to disperse the protestors and took Mir into preventive custody. Congress workers said they were beaten up, despite protesting peacefully.

Mir said, “The Congress has organised a major protest in Srinagar against the killing of farmers in UP and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi. When we came out from the office at MA road, police detained me and other senior members and used force against our workers, injuring them. One of our workers Mohammad Shafi Shah had to be hospitalised.”

Mir, who was releases after an hour, said, “It is the norm of the government to use force gainst peaceful protesters.

BJP’s inhuman face exposed: Jammu Cong

The Congress also held a protest demonstration in Jammu. Former minister Mula Ram said, “The BJP government’s inhuman face has come to the fore. It is undemocratic to ignore the demands of the farmers, oppress them and then not allow any opposition party to stand with them.”

Meanwhile, former minister Raman Bhalla, said, “Our farmers will always have our unconditional support. No one is above the law and an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) must be registered against union minister’s son.”

He also slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police for “manhandling” party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow.