‘Lamhe’ techno-cultural fest concludes at Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi, celebrated its annual function with a two-day colourful programme “LAMHE 2025” along with star night, featuring performances by Punjabi singer Babbu Maan. A student being felicitated during the award distribution ceremony at Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

On the first day, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the fest. The event was graced by dignitaries, including Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, chairman of CONWARE, Punjab, and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai.

In his inaugural speech, the chief minister encouraged students to actively participate in cultural activities alongside their studies. He emphasised the significance of the medical institute being set up by Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions in advancing healthcare and medical education in Punjab.

He remarked, “This institution will not only empower aspiring doctors with world-class education and training but will also serve as a hub for medical research and innovation. The students passing through these doors will be the future doctors, researchers and healthcare leaders.”

He also appreciated the meticulous planning of the event and highlighted the importance of such celebrations in breaking the monotony of daily life.

The festival featured an array of performances by students from various SSGI institutions, including solo and folk singing, group dance, fashion show, skits, gidda and bhangra. Alongside cultural events, the fest also showcased an exciting series of technical, non-technical and recreational competitions organised by the technical committee.

During the award distribution ceremony, chairman Kanwaljit Singh, director Damanjit Singh, chief administrator Rashpal Singh and principals of various SSGI institutions congratulated all participants and lauded their efforts.