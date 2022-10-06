Land identified for three new govt schools in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh school education department is planning to set up 10 new government schools in the city by 2025 and has initiated the process of identifying land for the same.

The new schools will be built in Hallomajra, Mauli Jagran, Manimajra, Dhanas, Karsan, Maloya, Khuda Ali Sher and Sector 44. An education department official said that these schools will be built in peripheral areas of Chandigarh to improve educational prospects in these areas.

So far, the department has identified land for three schools in Manimajra, Hallomajra and Sector 44. Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “We are trying to do our best to complete the process soon. The establishment of these schools will provide better infrastructure to students in peripheral areas. Given the increased preference to enrol students in government schools, the new schools will allow us to accomodate more students,” he said.

At present, there are 113 government schools in the city, of which 43 are senior secondary schools, 54 are high schools, 12 are middle schools and four are primary schools. With government schools in the city at capacity, many parents have no other choice but to admit their wards to private schools.

In July, Union home minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the city, had confirmed that 10 new government model schools will be built in the city.

Educational employees’ union meeting held

Meeting on Sunday, the UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union decided to seek regularisation for contract teachers, guest facility teachers and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan teachers and to demand that teachers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, who had overstayed their deputation, from should be sent back to their parent state.

They also demanded that contract computer teachers, data-entry operators and contract group “D” employees be merged with the education department, and their salaries be released in time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON