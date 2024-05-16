Landa gang associate held, 6 pistols seized

A special branch team of the district police arrested an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa and US-based gangster Gurdev Singh Jassal. Accused Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny, is said to have been an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa and US-based gangster Gurdev Singh Jassal. He supplied weapons to Landa’s gang members.

The accused has been identified as Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Tarn Taran district. Sunny was the main weapon supplier of the Landa gang. He smuggled arms from Madhya Pradesh to supply the same in Punjab.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sunny was arrested in Tarn Taran on May 15 in connection with the probe of a case registered in Lalru, Mohali. The police have seized six pistols and 20 live cartridges from his possession.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg disclosed that the accused associated with the Landa gang had been carrying out criminal activities, including extortion and murder.

According to the SSP, on April 21 ‘A’ category gangsters Malkit Singh, alias Nawab, and Gamdoor Singh, both resident of Amritsar, were arrested near Lalru, carrying six pistols, 12 magazines and 10 live cartridges. During interrogation, Malkit Singh disclosed about one Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, who was arrested on April 25. A .30 bore pistol was seized from him, SSP Garg said.

During interrogation, Ajaypal revealed that he brought weapons illegally from Madhya Pradesh and supplied the same in Punjab’s Majha region to members of Landa’s gang. Upon further investigation, the police reached Sharanjit Singh, the main weapon supplier.

In this case, the police have seized a total of 13 illegal weapons and 30 live cartridges. The accused, Sunny, also had a case against him registered in Amritsar in February. The police are further investigating the case.