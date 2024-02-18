Landlord rapes deaf and dumb woman in Ludhiana

The Focal Point police booked a man for allegedly raping his deaf and dumb tenant after dragging her to his room in Durga Colony. ASI Purshotam Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (HT File Photo)

At the time of the incident on Saturday, the woman was alone present at home, while her husband was at work, police said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the husband of the victim, stating that he is a factory worker and was at work on February 16 when a neighbour telephoned him and informed that his wife was crying profusely.

He said that he rushed home and saw his wife lying on the bed crying. His wife in sign language told him that when she was busy doing daily chores, the landlord barged in the room. The accused dragged her to his room taking advantage of her condition as she could not cry for help.

ASI Purshotam Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.