Landslide triggers collapse of under-construction bridge in Chamba, no casualty

An under-construction bridge in the Bharmour sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district collapsed on Tuesday morning following a landslide. The under-construction bridge over the Ravi river that collapsed after a landslide in Bharmour sub division of Chamba on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

No casualties were reported as the incident occurred early in the morning before workers had arrived at the site. The incident occurred at around 7 am.

The Sinyur Bridge, located on the Holi-Kharamukha road, was in its final stages of construction when a landslide on the overlooking hillside struck the structure’s abutment. Bharmour sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Sharma said that the impact of the debris caused the entire iron framework to give way. “The bridge was near completion with only a few months of work remaining,” Sharma said.

Videos of the collapse have since been shared on social media, showing the moment the heavy metal structure buckled under the force of the sliding debris. The contract for the bridge was reportedly awarded in 2023, with work commencing later that year. It was being constructed at a cost of around ₹6 crore.

Officials said the debris fell from a height of around 300 metres, causing nearly 30% damage to the bridge’s steel trusses. “The completion of the construction work will now be delayed, impacting the project’s timeline,” an official said.