Last leg of Bharat Jodo in J&K: Govt diverting people’s attention, then looting them, says Rahul Gandhi

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of spreading hatred to propel their divisive agenda across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the two were creating two Indias--of rich and poor.

He also alleged that the BJP intentionally pursued communal agenda to divide people in the name of religions, castes, languages and buried under the carpet real issues like poverty, unemployment and inflation.

Traversing over 3,500 kms in 125 days that covered a dozen states, the Congress leader, who led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Lakhanpur—the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening around 6 pm and addressed a well-attended gathering.

“BJP and RSS are spreading hatred but since I walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, I can guarantee that this hatred hasn’t gone down deep into the people. You will definitely see it on TV channels because media persons are being controlled by BJP,” he said.

Gandhi again recalled three anti-farm laws, demonetisation and GST.

“Three black laws against farmers, demonetisation and wrong GST were the weapons and not policies,” he said.

“From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, youth have only one word on their tongue—unemployment. This nation is lying to its youth and its children. This nation tells you that you can become engineer, lawyer, an IAS and get into army but the truth is that among crores, only one to two percent will become so and others will remain unemployed. This is the result of BJP and RSS policies,” he said.

He further said, “Poor people, youth, small and medium traders, besides farmers, are being attacked today to benefit only two to three billionaires in this country. For common people, BJP has inflation, unemployment and demonetisation but for these business tycoons, they have the fruits of your hardwork and your money.”

He further said the BJP has created “a team of pickpockets” to further its motives.

“Modi ji and media will keep raising Hindu-Muslim bogey and spread hatred to distract the common people while the team of pickpocket does its job. They will pit religions, castes and languages against each other to divert the attention of the people. Have you ever heard real issues like unemployment, inflation and poverty being discussed on TV channels. They won’t talk about them, they will talk about Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar and their clothes,” he said.

Gandhi said that India today confronted hatred, violence, unemployment, inflation and two Indias-- of rich and poor.

“These are the issues but you won’t find them in the media,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also tried to strike an emotional chord with the people and traced his roots to Kashmir.

“While I was coming here, I started thinking that I have traversed entire India, walked 3,500 kms but years ago, my family lived here in J&K and then they moved to UP. It occurred to me that I am walking home and to the land from where my family comes,” he said.

He further said, “When a man goes back to his roots, he gets to learn many things about himself, his people and his country. Therefore, for the next nine days, I am here to learn from you. I know how much people of J&K have suffered and everyone here is hurt. And, I want to tell you that in the market of hatred, I have come to open the shop of love.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was received by former chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, AICC incharge of J&K affairs Rajni Patil, former PCC presidents Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Tara Chand, Thakur Balwan Singh, Congress leader Tariq Hamid Qarra and former minister and founder of Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh.

Wearing a half-sleeved white coloured T-shirt in the harsh winters of Kashmir, he was presented a portrait of Maharaja Gulab Singh—the founder of Duggar state of Jammu and Kashmir amid cheers of “Jodo-Jodo, Nafrat Choddo”.

Farooq Abdullah sat next to Gandhi on the dais.

Abdullah, in his brief speech, expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Yatra and said that when hatred was being spread in the nation, the Yatra was much needed.

“I am confident that he would unite the entire nation with his yatra,” said Farooq, who asked the gathering to thrice chant “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad and Bharat Jodo Yatra Zindabaad”.

On the occasion, Punjab Sewa Dal of the Congress handed over the National Flag to Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rahul’s itinerary

After an overnight stay at Lakhanpur, Gandhi will embark on foot march on Friday from Hatli Morh to Chadwal in Kathua followed by overnight stay and a day’s break on January 21.

On January 22 at 7 am, he will resume foot march from Hiranagar Morh up to Duggar Haveli in Samba and then halt for the night at Chak Nanak in Samba.

On January 23, he will restart from Vijaypur to Satwari Chowk in Jammu city where he will address a public rally.

On January 30, he will unfurl the Tricolor at party headquarters in Srinagar.

