‘Last time this happened in 1992’: Omar on Jammu and Kashmir assembly missing Prez poll
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Independence of the country, only for the second time assembly members from J&K can’t take part in the presidential elections scheduled for next month.
Earlier in 1992, when militancy was at its peak and J&K was under Governor’s rule, the erstwhile state had no assembly then so legislators from J&K couldn’t participate in the elections for the country’s President.
“For only the 2nd time since 1947, J&K will have no assembly members to vote in the Presidential election. The last time this happened was during the dark days of the early 90s, 1992 to be precise,” tweeted former J&K chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.
For the last four years, J&K is without any assembly as the elections haven’t been conducted. After the revocation of Article 370, the BJP government said that after the completion of the fresh delimitation process, the elections will be held in the state. Last month, a three-member delimitation commission submitted its report to the government in which seven new seats were allocated to J&K, six to Jammu and one to Kashmir. Now politicians are waiting for the holding of elections, though recently defence minister Rajnath Singh hinted that elections could be held by the end of this year or early next year.
However, five MPs, three from the National Conference and two from the BJP, could participate in the presidential elections. Earlier, the joint opposition had also proposed the name of NC president Farooq Abdullah as the consensus candidate of the opposition. However, Abdullah, 84, declined the offer from the opposition leadership. Now former union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the opposition candidate, while Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand governor, was announced as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the presidential polls.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
-
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
-
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
-
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
-
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics