Law officers’ appointment: HC notice on Punjab’s plea against national commission’s quota order
Acting on a plea from the Punjab government, which challenged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC)’s directions to implement reservation policy in the appointment of law officers in advocate general (SG) office, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from both the Centre and commission.
The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the Centre and NCSC why the latter’s order should not be stayed. The response has been sought by July 14.
The Punjab government in May had written to the NCSC that reservation to scheduled caste candidates is not applicable while engaging various categories of law officers in the office of AG. However, on June 13, the NCSC reiterated that reservation be provided.
Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over in March, law officers’ appointments are held up. The government had invited applications. However, in view of this litigation, it has not notified the engagements. As an interim measure, extension has been given to those appointed during the Congress regime.
The NCSC proceedings originated after an advocate, OP Indal, approaching the commission in 2021 alleging that the state government is not giving reservation in recruitment/appointment/engagement of law officers in the AG office. In August 2021, the commission asked the state government to implement the reservation policy in law officers’ appointment.
Initially, the departments of social justice and home affairs had differed on whether reservation should be provided. However, after advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu’s opinion, it had informed the national commission that reservation policy can’t be implemented in the AG office appointments.
The government has argued in court that the matter has already been settled by the Supreme Court, wherein it has been held that the reservation policy of the state is not applicable to the engagement of law officers. Law officers are appointed as per provisions of the Punjab Law Officers Act, 2017, with no provision for reservation.
The government says the commission was barred from taking cognizance of a complaint on an issue, which has been settled by the Supreme Court.
FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
Convention being ignored in filling Chandigarh admn posts: Punjab CM
According to a statement, Mann in a letter to the governor said by Indian Administrative Services officers from the AGMUT cadre are being posted on the most important posts, which were earlier held by officers from the Punjab cadre. The AGMUT cadre IAS officers serve in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. Mann said these officers are chosen after a rigorous selection process and they are given charges of various key departments as well.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date
No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association's condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Punjab govt appoints Raghav Chadha as advisory panel chief, draws Oppn flak
The Punjab government on Monday appointed a move that drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said CM Bhagwant Mann has cleared the file regarding Chadha's appointment. After his appointment, Chadha met Mann and touched his feet to seek the CM's blessings.
Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with Kannojia's supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest. Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail. He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.
