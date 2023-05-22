Law student among two drug peddlers nabbed in Mohali’s Landran

Kharar police on Saturday booked two persons, including a law student from Jagadhri, after they were found in a state of delirium at Mahindra Thar on Landran road due to a suspected drug overdose, police officials said on Sunday . During the search, the cops found an electronic weighing machine and contraband worth 6gm in the possession of the accused, Mohali police said. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Naval Kumar (26), a resident of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Navjot Singh (23), a law student from Jagdhari in Haryana.

The duo have been booked under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act after 6 gms of heroin and an electronic weighing machine were recovered from the possession of the accused, said Jagjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Kharar Sadar police station.

The investigating officer Sikander Singh said that yesterday when police had laid a naka on Landran road, the team spotted two accused travelling in Mahindra Thar.

As the police team indicated to the driver to pull over, the accused Naval somehow managed to apply the brakes in the nick of time. The police team conducted videography as they searched the vehicle.

A silver foil sheet and funnel- for inhaling drugs- were found on the lap of one of the accused persons.

During the search, the cops found an electronic weighing machine and contraband worth 6gm in the possession of the accused, police said.

Sikander Singh said that medical check-up of both the accused was conducted, and they were presented before the duty magistrate. The duo were sent to one-day police remand.

He said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused were consumers and were also into selling drugs to generate money.