Law-&-order collapsed under BJP in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Expressing concern over rising crime in the state, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday that such incidents showed that the law-and-order situation has collapsed. (HT Photo)

The leader of Opposition said that criminals were fearlessly committing crime and every section, including traders, were living under the shadow of fear. Hooda said a few days ago, traders had called for a bandh in Julana and Hisar in protest against such incidents. “Despite this, the state government did not pay any attention,” he said.

Citing examples of deteriorating law-and-order situation, the former chief minister said that shots were fired at the car of an immigration centre owner on June 23 in Karnal, and a ransom of ₹1 crore was demanded. On June 25, three miscreants demanded ransom of ₹5 crore from Rambhagat Gupta, the owner of a showroom in auto market in Hisar. The miscreants fired more than 35 rounds within a minute from modern weapons, he said.

On June 17, ₹50 lakh ransom was demanded from the owner of Nilgiri, a company operating in Industrial Model Township Kharkhauda in Sonepat.

On June 16, ₹10 crore ransom was demanded from a former sarpanch, Srinivas of Fatehgarh village of Julana in Jind. On June, miscreants demanded ₹2 crore ransom by making a WhatsApp call to former Bahadurgarh municipal council president Ashok Gupta.

On May 28, ₹10 lakh ransom was demanded from a Pundri resident. On February 7, three miscreants demanded ₹1 crore from Sitaram Halwai in Sampla in Rohtak. On January 21, Maturam Halwai shop in Sonepat was fired upon and a ransom of ₹2 crore was demanded. On May 5, ransom was demanded from cold drink wholesaler Shubham in Pehowa. When the amount was not paid, his brother Amit was stabbed to death inside his house, Hooda said. On July 10, three bike riders shot dead JJP leader Ravindra Saini in Hansi. On March 5, STF jawan Satbir, a resident of Bhuravas village, was shot dead in Jhajjar. On February 25, state president of INLD, Nafe Singh Rathi was shot dead in Bahadurgarh. On February 22, a taxi driver was gunned down outside his house in Gurugram. On July 2, miscreants shot dead ASI Sanjeev in Karnal.

Hooda said that as soon the Congress forms the government in Haryana, rule of law will be established by eradicating the jungle raj of BJP.