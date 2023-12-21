: From theft of taps to abduction of newborn babies, the civil hospital here has become a hotbed of such incidents despite repeated assurances from authorities to enhance security, raising serious concerns about the safety of patients and equipment at the medical facility. Lax security; thefts continue unabated at Ludhiana civil hospital

It has been reported that the hospital witnessed multiple incidents of theft in 2023, including abduction of a newborn in April, theft of eight AC outdoor units in July, and the pilferage of a water tank and pipes in August. Previous incidents involve the theft of 2.68 lakh intoxicating tablets, X-ray films, stamps, and common occurrences of mobile theft and pick-pocketing.

The incident of newborn’s abduction in April prompted authorities to promise a security overhaul. However, the promised reinforcement, in the form of new security guards and advanced CCTV cameras, remains pending. The hospital relies on a meager three security guards per shift, leaving crucial areas unchecked, such as the main entrance.

Currently, the hospital has approximately 60 operational CCTV cameras with a paltry three-day backup, making it challenging to investigate old incidents. The incomplete boundary walls of the hospital further exacerbate the situation, providing easy access to burglars.

“Over the past six months, we have communicated with the Punjab Health System Corporation on four occasions, urging them to complete the boundary walls for enhanced security. Additionally, we have approached higher authorities for the allocation of additional security forces. Regarding CCTV cameras, proposals have been submitted under both the MPLAD funds and the smart city project, with the hope of early installation,” senior medical officer Mandeep Kaur Sidhu said.

The police chowki situated within the hospital premises has come under criticism for the repeated thefts, despite the guards being on duty around the clock. Notably, the police have only successfully resolved the case of the theft of a newborn out of all the cases reported in the year.

Assistant sub inspector Rajinder Singh of the chowki highlighted the lax security at the hospital and the insufficient manpower at the chowki, citing it as a major obstacle in curbing such incidents.

“We currently have a staff capacity of five officials, with two ASIs recently transferred. To enhance patrolling inside the premises, we require at least four more officers. Furthermore, the hospital administration needs to technologically upgrade its CCTV cameras, given their current three-day backup. Unfortunately, by the time a complaint reaches us, the backup is already depleted, complicating the resolution of cases,” the ASI said.