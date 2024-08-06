Leaf relief: Tree ambulance to the rescue of ignored saplings in Chandigarh

Even as several individuals and organisations have been conducting tree-plantation drives on events like Van Mahotsav, few people actually take care of these saplings. Coming to their rescue is a “tree ambulance”, a unique initiative where tree experts can be summoned to treat disease-ridden or drying-up trees. PN Shahi (right) along with other team members and Tree Ambulance at Sector 56 in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The tree ambulance initiative was started by a former Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who further retired from the Chandigarh forest department, Prabhu Nath Shahi. He introduced the concept as an eco-friendly vehicle equipped with farming tools, pesticides, water tanks and manure so that he could tend to distressed trees. The initiative is sponsored by the Jai Madhusudan Jai Shrikrishna Foundation.

“The initiative began in 2021 with a mission to plant and treat trees while educating public about the importance of environment in the tricity area,” said Shahi. “We have built 11 gardens around the tricity and have ensured a 100% survival rate of more than 2,000 saplings till date,” he added.

Set up at a cost of around ₹2.5 lakh, the ambulance began functioning in April 2024. The mobile unit treats trees, along with spreading awareness among citizens through a unique “5P-5S” formula. The foundation has various centres around the tricity with TriShakti Temple in Sector 49, open five days a week, being their main base. Another centre, Mahavir Vatika in Phase 6, Mohali, is open on Saturday mornings, along with other centres in Panchkula as well.

“We consistently make sure to resolve problems at the earliest by providing treatment within two days of the complaints registered at our centres,” said Shahi.

Among the common problems that the unit observes is carelessness of citizens with habits like over-watering and constructing cement platforms around the roots of trees that damage their ability to survive longer. Moreover, throwing food waste around tree trunks leads to rat infestation. To spread awareness regarding these issues, Shahi engages with the community, giving lectures at schools, colleges, and festivals, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation.

The foundation focuses on using treatments with bio-enzymes, further prohibiting the usage of chemical fertilisers. The organisation has also come up with a new initiative of celebrating a “Tree Anniversary” every year to make people re-check their trees persistently.

Ahead of Independence Day, they have launched a campaign “Ek Ped Bharat Mata Ke Naam”. Anyone wanting to request help from the tree ambulance in the tricity can contact Shahi at 93571-48202.