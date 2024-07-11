Leaves victim stranded in New Delhi: Steel trader’s driver drives away with Innova, 50 lakh

The driver of a city-based steel trader allegedly drove away with his employer’s sports-utility vehicle and ₹50 lakh from New Delhi, officials said. The Division Number 6 police have registered a first-information report (FIR) in connection with the matter. (iStock)

They added that the accused, identified as Kuldeep Tyagi of North Delhi, dropped his employer at his business associate’s office and decamped with the Toyota Innova car and the cash.

The steel trader, Kuljinder Singh, was carrying the money to make payments to his business associates.

After the incident, Kuljinder Singh filed a police complaint through his firm’s manager, Vimal Kumar Khosla of Sargodha Colony, Pakhowal Road.

According to the complaint, the accused dropped the victim at the office in New Delhi and the latter asked him to wait for a while for him to return. When Kuljinder Singh returned, he could not find the driver or his vehicle. Kuljinder added that the driver’s mobile was switched off as well.

In the complaint, Khosla said that Kuljinder Singh went to New Delhi with driver Kuldeep Tyagi on July 9. He said the accused was aware of the cash being in the vehicle.

Khosla added that after reaching Delhi, Kuljinder Singh took a halt to see one of his business associates. He left the cash in the car and asked the driver to take care of it till he returned. Kuljinder Singh said that after he returned, he was shocked at not finding his car there. He made several calls to the driver but his phone number was switched off. He said that he then approached the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that prima facie, it appeared that the driver hatched a conspiracy to steal the money in Ludhiana before leaving for New Delhi. A case under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on to arrest him.

The ASI added that the involvement of more accused is suspected in the theft.