‘Legacy issues’ plague civil hospital: Health minister

Problems such as lack of clean water, staff shortage, lack of medicine and thefts at the civil hospital here could not go unnoticed by health minister Balbir Singh during his visit to the medical facility on Saturday, who termed them as ‘legacy issues’ that stemmed due to the previous government’s ‘lack of attention’ to the health sector. ‘Legacy issues’ plague civil hospital of Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The minister’s visit shed light on an array of problems that have long festered within the hospital’s infrastructure, causing distress to both patients and their families. These problems include dirty water, lack of proper staff, poor buildings, shortage of medicines, fire safety problems, thefts and lack of security.

One of the routine visitors, including Rishi, a concerned relative of a patient, did not mince words while airing his grievances to the health minister.

“My father is admitted in the male ward. There is no supply of drinkable water, doctors do not respond on time despite multiple requests. I have lodged complaints wherever I could, but no one pays heed,” he said.

To this, the minister attributed the problems to ‘legacy issues’, pinning the blame on the previous government’s ‘lack of attention’ to the public healthcare sector.

He stated, “ Kami Kahdi nahi hai ji, patwari haini, teacher haini, class four employees haini, doctor haini, nurses haini (there is shortage in every department, we do not have patwaris, teachers, class four employees, doctors, and nurses). The previous government in the last 30 years did not emphasise enough on healthcare, but we have made it a priority. Primary health facilities are running smoothly now, and our focus has shifted to secondary healthcare. You will witness a sea of changes in the coming days.”

During his visit, the minister committed to addressing all the concerns within a month. He assured the people that every aspect would be taken into consideration while planning standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Minister Balbir Singh issued a stern warning to hospital authorities, demanding that they make the best use of the available resources and warned of transfers in case of violations. He also directed the senior medical officer and deputy medical commissioner to establish clear-cut SOPs and duty rosters, which would be personally monitored by him to ensure the Ludhiana Civil Hospital’s improvement,” said a senior official, who was part of meeting held between the health minister, dictrict administration and hospital authority.

