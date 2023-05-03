Court hearing on stay on film ‘Chamkila’s’ release on Thursday

A local court on Wednesday fixed May 4 as the next date for hearing on the stay over the release of the Bollywood movie “Chamkila”, based on the lives of slain Punjabi singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur. The film’s release, which is in post-production, was stayed by the court of civil Judge Harsimranjit Singh on March 21. The film titled ‘Chamkila’ is directed by director Imtiaz Ali and has Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles The film’s release, which is in post-production, was stayed by the court of civil Judge Harsimranjit Singh on March 21. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The court orders had come following a writ petition filed by Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa, who claimed that Gurmail Kaur, the first wife of Chamkila, had given rights to his father Gurdev Randhawa in a written agreement in 2012 to make a biopic on the life of the singer.

On Monday, the court of civil judge Karandeep Kaur restrained the filmmakers and producers from releasing the Punjabi movie ‘Jodi Teri Meri’, which is also based on the life of the duo. The Punjabi flick directed by Amberdeep Singh has Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles and the movie was all set to be released on May 5. The next hearing on the same is on May 8.