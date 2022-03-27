Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Legal research software launched in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Legal research software launched in Chandigarh

Justice Surya Kant, Judge at the Supreme Court of India and Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court launched Law Finder, a legal research management software at a function in Chandigarh on Saturday night
The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Justice Surya Kant, Judge at the Supreme Court of India and Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court launched Law Finder, a legal research management software at a function on Saturday night.

It was launched in the presence of Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Advocate General, Punjab; Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General, Haryana; Rajkumar Chauhan, vice-president, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Minderjeet Yadav, chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Partap Singh, member, Bar Council of India.

The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out