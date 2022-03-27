Legal research software launched in Chandigarh
Justice Surya Kant, Judge at the Supreme Court of India and Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court launched Law Finder, a legal research management software at a function on Saturday night.
It was launched in the presence of Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Advocate General, Punjab; Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General, Haryana; Rajkumar Chauhan, vice-president, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Minderjeet Yadav, chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Partap Singh, member, Bar Council of India.
The Bar Council has decided to provide Law Finder to every Bar association in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a cost-effective software with a complete library of all law reporters of the country.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics